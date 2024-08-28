Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

