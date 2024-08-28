Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Up 1.2%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Savaria Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

