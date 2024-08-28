Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $256.18

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.18 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.30). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.32), with a volume of 66,280 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £299.38 million, a PE ratio of 646.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.70.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

