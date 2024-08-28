Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,844,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,612,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,785 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 84.2% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 863,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 394,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

