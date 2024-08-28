Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

