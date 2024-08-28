Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,009,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 450,498 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.