Scotiabank Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $229.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $218.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.06.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

AVB stock opened at $221.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.51. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $222.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

