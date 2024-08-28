Scott E. Mcpherson Sells 25,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

