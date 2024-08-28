Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 65,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 538,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

