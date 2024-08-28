Security National Bank Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

