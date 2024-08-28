SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 27,419 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

