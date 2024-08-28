SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 44,163 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SEIC opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
