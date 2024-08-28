Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,783,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $360,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

