Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

SENS stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The company has a market cap of $214.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

