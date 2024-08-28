Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head to Head Survey

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sentage and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $146,554.00 39.20 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $63.30 million 1.34 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -3.13

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sentage has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sentage and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Sentage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97%

Summary

Sentage beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

