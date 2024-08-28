Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Up 2.6%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.73). 167,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 365,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.32.
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seraphim Space Investment Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.