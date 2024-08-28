Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Up 2.6%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.73). 167,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 365,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.32.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

