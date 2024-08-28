Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 8.9%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 407,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 249,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Serinus Energy

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £896.13 ($1,181.76). 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.