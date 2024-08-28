Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $120.76 and last traded at $121.43. 77,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 82,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.93.

Specifically, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,081,674.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,374,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,099,245.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEZL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $684.63 million and a P/E ratio of 53.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

