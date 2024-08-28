SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,425 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Codexis by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

