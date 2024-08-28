SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,290 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 973.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In other news, CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $323,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honest news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,791.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $323,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $968,480 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

