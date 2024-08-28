SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,338 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 232,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

