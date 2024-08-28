SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allient Price Performance
Shares of Allient stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.
Allient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNT. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Allient Company Profile
Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.
