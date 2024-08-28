SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

