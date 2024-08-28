SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.