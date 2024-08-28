SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.85 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,923.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

