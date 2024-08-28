SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United States Cellular by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.53. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

