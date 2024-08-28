SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

