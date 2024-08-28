SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
MBUU opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
