SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,971 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 176.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

VVV opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

