SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.