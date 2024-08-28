SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $358.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.43. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

