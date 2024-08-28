SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MATW opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

