SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $383.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

