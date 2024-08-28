SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.89. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

