SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

