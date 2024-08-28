SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.