SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,557 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Ecovyst news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $806.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

