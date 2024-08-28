SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 15,374 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGY shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.