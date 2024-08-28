SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

