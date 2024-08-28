SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $36.45 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

