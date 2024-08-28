SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,848 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 3D Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,215 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $343.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 75.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

