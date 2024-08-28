SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enovix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Enovix by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Up 3.3 %

ENVX stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

