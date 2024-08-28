SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 109,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

TMHC stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

