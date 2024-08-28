SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

