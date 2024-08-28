SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Astronics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 856.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Stock Performance

Astronics stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $731.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

