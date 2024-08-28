SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 3.7 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

