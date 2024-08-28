SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

TARS opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

