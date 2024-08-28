SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $75.55 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $63.84 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

