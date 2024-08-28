SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

