SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

