SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 117.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $29,199.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,874,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,093,537.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,199.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,874,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,093,537.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,811 shares of company stock valued at $378,145. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Backblaze Price Performance

Backblaze stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

